Millcreek Township announces live Christmas tree collection dates for 2021

Millcreek residents are encouraged to compost their live Christmas trees instead of throwing them away.

Advanced Disposal Waste Management company will collect live Christmas trees curbside on residents’ regular trash/recycle collection day during the week of January 4th through January 8th to be composted instead of being sent to a local landfill.

Trees will be taken to Millfair Compost Center at 2301 Millfair Road to be chipped and tuned into mulch. Wood chips and coarse screened mulch products are available for FREE during the regular operating season.

Residents can also drop off their live trees to the Millfair Compost Center when the compost facility reopens for the season on March 15, 2021.

Tree stands, tinsel, ornaments, and decorations should be removed from all live trees prior to collection.

Artificial trees that cannot be donated must be disposed of with the regular trash collection.