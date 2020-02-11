Millcreek Township approves zoning request for property owned by LECOM

Millcreek Township has approved a zoning request for property owned by LECOM.

The Board of Supervisors approved a zoning request to change how property is zoned at several Peach Street locations from a highway commercial district to a general commercial district.

One Millcreek Township Supervisor says the re-zoning fits into their “Embrace Millcreek Plan.”

“It’s a good fit for the area. Ultimately, it brings in good paying jobs. That is great for Millcreek Township,” said Dan Ouellet, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Details were not released for what’s ahead for the locations.