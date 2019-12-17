Millcreek Township expected to invest in ‘Erie Forward’ initiative

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors is expected to pledge $12,500 annually over the next 5 years—a total of $62,500—towards “Erie Forward,” the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership’s new economic development initiative.

The action will be another step towards implementing ‘Embrace Millcreek’ —the Township’s Award Winning Comprehensive Plan—which recommends that Millcreek “embrace a leadership role in the development of a regional economic development strategy.”

“While this is a relatively modest contribution compared to the pledges of some major corporations in the region, we believe it is vitally important for the public sector to make a show of support and a willingness to invest in the coordinated comprehensive economic strategy put forth by the Chamber,” said John E. Morgan, AICP, Township Supervisor and member of the Erie Forward Cabinet. “We hope that other municipalities and public agencies follow our lead to make similar contributions to invest in this regional vision to move Erie Forward.”

Final vote on the investment pledge will be taken during the Board of Supervisor’s regularly scheduled public meeting on Tuesday, December 17th at 7 p.m. held at the Millcreek Municipal Building.