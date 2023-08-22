Millcreek Township supervisors have provided an update about its paid fire department.

Since swearing in their new chief, Michael Cliff, they’ve been working to fill nine open positions on the force. At this time, they’ve received 49 applications.

According to Samuel Peterson, the township’s communications coordinator, the application period is over and Millcreek is now testing those applicants.

Township Supervisor Kim Clear said they’ve also approved the purchase of several items to get the department outfitted.

“We’ve received applications from all over the area, so we were very excited that we had so much interest, especially knowing that volunteerism has been down over the last 30 years or so. I think it’s an important step forward for Millcreek Township to be able to call 911 and know that you’re going to have someone that will be there in your time of need,” Clear said.

Clear added applicants will face physical agility testing and training in the coming weeks.

The township also noted that while the first round of applications is over there, there may be more in the future.