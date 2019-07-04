Millcreek Township hold 54th Annual 4th of July Parade

This is a tradition thats been around in millcreek for 54 years now. Residents from all over the area headed out to the streets. One spectator Jim White, who says he he has been attending the parade for years now. More than 90 units made an appearance in the Millcreek 4th of July parade. Parade units included politicians, fire department, dance groups and much more including "Your News Leader JET 24/FOX 66/Your Erie." For a mile along West 12th street more than 20,000 spectators were lining along the roads. Parade Chairman, Ryan Flick says this parade represents what it means to be an american.

” It’s amazing to me always how many people come out and dress themselves up in the fourth of July sprite. It’s just one of them days when we celebrate us,” said Flick.