Millcreek Township is looking forward to new businesses

New businesses are making their way over to Millcreek Township. “We like seeing businesses come here,” said Millcreek Supervisor John Groh. Khao Thai announced earlier on Tuesday that it’s found it’s new home on West 8th street. “We’re hoping that our supporters will follow us,” said Khao Thai’s co-owner Douangchay Phetsavanh.

Millcreek Supervisors had also approved the land development plan for Chic Fil A. Groh said their part of the responsibility is done. Chic Fil A will be on the old Eat N Park site on West 12th Street. Customers around the Millcreek area also excited about the new businesses. “It would bring more things for people to do and to have more experiences,” said York Town Plaza customer Stacy Rabat.

Khao Thai’s lease at the downtown location will end on October 31st. Another project on hold is the Ledl store. Groh said Ledl needs a distribution warehouse before they can serve their store.