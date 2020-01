Millcreek Township has announced they will be making 1,500 recycling barrels available to City of Erie residents on a first come, first serve basis.

City residents may collect a barrel in the Millcreek Township Municipal Building lobby located at 3608 West 26th Street, between the hours of 9 a.m. and Noon, and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Barrels will be provided on a first come, first serve basis, with a limit of 1 per household.