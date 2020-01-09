Millcreek Township no longer distributing recycling barrels to city residents

The Millcreek Township Public Work Department, Public Services Department and Parks & Rec Department coordinated together to distribute over 1,000 recycling barrels to the residents of the City of Erie.

Millcreek Township will no longer be distributing recycling barrels. The approximately 500 barrels will be donated to the City of Erie for future distribution.

The City of Erie plans to distribute the barrels at a later date to be announced. Representatives with Mayor Joe Schember’s office will announce those details when they are finalized.