Millcreek Township offering free recycling barrels to city residents

In response to the City of Erie’s new recycling collection policies, Millcreek Township Supervisors are giving free recycling barrels to city residents.

Millcreek Supervisor John Morgan says the township had about 1,500 extra recycling bins, so they decided to give them away.

The township received the barrels through a grant ten years ago that was aimed at providing barrels to Millcreek residents at no cost.

“We do understand that with the fluctuating recycling markets these days a lot of recycling programs are being changed, so we completely understand why they had to change some of their policies. Again, this is just a small way we can help,” said John Morgan, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

City residents can collect a barrel in the lobby of the Millcreek Township Municipal building located at 3608 West 26th Street.