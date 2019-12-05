Millcreek Township Officials need your help to complete the Giving Tree

Millcreek Township Officials say they still need your help to complete the annual Giving Tree.

The tree started out with more than 150 students listed on it. Now, there are just six families left.

Judy Zelina of Millcreek Township says this tradition wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community, adding that residents started calling about the tree before Thanksgiving.

“It’s really interesting, because we have people that are actually calling and waiting for the envelopes. They can’t wait to get here and help out,” said Judy Zelina, Director of Public Services, Millcreek Township.

If you help out and pick a name, wrapped gifts are due back at the township building by Friday, December 13th.