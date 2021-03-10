Millcreek Township partners with Meals on Wheels and Second Harvest Food Bank to help fight food insecurity

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors has announced the dedication of $126,000 of the Township’s Federal CARES Act funding to organizations to help fight food insecurity.

Since funds were made available in October, the Second Harvest Food Bank has provided over

11,000 additional meals to food banks in Millcreek Township.

Meals on Wheels still has funding available to support 15 new clients in Millcreek Township who meet the eligibility criteria, through December 31, 2021.



Meals on Wheels Eligibility Criteria:

Aged 18-59 Physically and/or mentally disabled Income below $1,300 per month and/or has Access Card Unable to prepare adequate meals for self Lives alone or with someone also unable to prepare meals Homebound (as assessed by Meals on Wheels Staff)



To apply, call Meals On Wheels at 814-452-6930.