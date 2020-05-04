Millcreek Township postpones Millfair tire collection and paper shred day

The Millfair Tire Collection & Paper Shred Day previously scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2020 for Millcreek Township residents has been postponed to Saturday, August 15, 2020.

The location will be at the Millfair Compost Center which is located at 2301 Millfair Road. The time of the collection day will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This event is open to Millcreek Township residents who have a drivers license and/or a Millfair permit.

In regards to the paper shredding, this is a free service provided by Northcoast Inc. Recycling Specialists. This is for residential shredding only, businesses must make other arrangements.

Sensitive documents will be collected on-site and shredded immediately off-premises following the event.

Residents are permitted to bring up to 5 boxes (2’ x 3’) or equivalent in bags. Paperclips and staples need not be removed.

In regards to tire recycling there will be a $3 per tire fee for tires without rims. There will be a $5 per tire fee for tires that do include a rim.

Only automobile and light truck tires will be accepted at this event and only eight tires per household are permitted.

Leaves and branches may be dropped off at the Millfair Compost Center during the following modified hours of operation due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Monday – Thursday AM: CLOSED

Thursday PM: 12pm – 5pm

Friday – Saturday: 9am – 5pm

Sunday: 12pm – 5pm

The Millfair Compost Center is currently open now through December 13, 2020.

For more information please visit the Millcreek Township Recycling Department & Millfair Compost Center website.