Millcreek Township has given an update about the demolition of 5 recently purchased properties on West 8th Street.

At the end of January, Millcreek announced their acquisition of 5 properties for its Presque Isle Gateway District plan.

Those being the Bel Aire Hotel, Grasshopper, Joe Roots Grill, the Manor Motel, and the Sandbar Draft-house and Grille.

Millcreek Township Supervisor Kim Clear shared that they’re currently seeking bids to begin demolition and shared what property they’re starting with.

“We are gathering bids, we are doing the engineering and the surveying for that to be done, and we’ll probably be starting with one property at a time. We’re hoping that that is going to be happening relatively soon,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

“I do believe that we are looking at Joe Roots to begin our demolition and after that, we’ll be kind of assessing and taking a look at all of the other properties to see what would be next.”

Clear added that overall, community feedback to the Presque Isle Gateway District plan has been extremely supportive.