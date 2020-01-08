Millcreek Township providing free recycling barrels to city residents

In response to the City of Erie’s new recycling collection policies, Millcreek Township supervisors are giving free recycling barrels to city residents.

Millcreek supervisor John Morgan says the township had about 1500 extra recycling bins, so they decided to give them away. The township received the barrels through a grant ten years ago that was aimed at providing barrels to Millcreek residents at no cost.

City residents can collect a barrel in the Millcreek Township building lobby at 3608 West 26th Street. The barrels will be provided on a first come, first serve basis with a limit of one per household.

“We do understand with the fluctuating, recycling markets these days, a lot recycling programs are being changed, so we completely understand why they had to change some of their policies and again this is just a small way we can help.” Morgan said.

City residents can pick up a barrel between the hours of 9:00am and noon and 1:00pm and 3:00pm Monday through Friday.