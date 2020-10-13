Millcreek Township recovering from computer system hack

Weeks after Millcreek Township’s computer system was hacked, the system is almost completely back on track.

Millcreek Township is working with authorities for an ongoing investigation of the ransomware attack.

Authorities are investigating how the system was able to be hacked. According to Millcreek Supervisor Dan Ouellet, the cost of the ransomware attack is still being determined.

Ouellet however said that the system is almost back to normal.

“We’re working on getting our systems back up and running. We’re probably about 95% back now so that’s a good sign for us here,” said Dan Ouellet, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Whether the hacker obtained any information is still unknown at this time.