Millcreek Township residents will see new rates for waste removal as the current curbside collection contract expires on March 31, 2022.

“Currently, it was a five-year contract, so we were looking to do a similar duration contract. We put it out for bid and we did only receive one bid and that was from Waste Management,” said James Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

The bid from Waste Management is what would cause residents to face higher rates from the previous contract.

“The current quarterly fee of $59.76 has actually been in place here in Millcreek for approximately 10 years. Unfortunately, it was inevitable that we were going to see a price increase quarterly for the residents,” Bock said.

The current quarterly fee will increase to $87 for 2022 and $93.09 for 2023. Increased costs of fuel and labor are also contributors of the rising rates.

Millcreek Township residents shared their concerns as the rates begin to rise.

“The idea of buying out the competition, Waste Management coming and taking, so what competition do they have? They can pretty much regulate what they want to and when they want to. That makes me concerned,” said Chris Lampe, Millcreek Township resident.

The price increase among Millcreek Township residents has brought new concerns. However, one resident considered it to still be worth it.

“When you think about it, it’s $7.88 per week for two, your garbage can and your recyclables. I mean, I couldn’t take it anywhere for cheaper than that,” said Rick Reeves, Millcreek Township resident.

By 2024, residents will pay a quarterly fee of $99.61. In 2025, they will pay $106.58 and $114.04 by 2026.