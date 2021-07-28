Millcreek Township residents reach out to Federal Aviation Administration to stop residential property from being built on Wilkins Road

Millcreek Township residents are reaching out to the Federal Aviation Administration to try to stop a residential property from being built on Wilkins Road.

Residents of Wilkins Road are expressing their frustration about a high density residential property which Millcreek Township Supervisors voted to approve.

Several area residents reached out to the FAA about the property.

According to one resident, the administration has responded with a letter about the reevaluation of the property.

“We’ve been told that’s the only documentation they have on it so that’s where it is right now. We’re trying to get the property, this development stopped if we have to. If the FAA does not come through then we will take it to legal hands,” said Annette Mossburg, Millcreek Township Resident.

Mossburg said that the neighborhood is prepared to hire an attorney to stop the property from being built.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list