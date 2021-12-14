Millcreek Township residents will not see tax increase in 2022

Millcreek Township residents are safe from a tax increase in 2022.

Township supervisors approved the 2022 budget at the meeting on December 14th.

Next year’s budget will not include a tax increase for residents and will re-establish the current tax rate.

Supervisors also voted unanimously to agree to the terms of the Pennsylvania opioid misuse and addiction abatement trust.

“I would say in general here in Millcreek we’re very fortunate with the programs and police presence we do have. I believe the problem is not as prevalent as it might be in larger cities,” said James Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Millcreek will join other municipalities in Erie County for this settlement.