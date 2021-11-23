Millcreek Township School District begins recruitment program for substitute teachers

School systems are facing staffing shortages here in the region that have led to at least one district to advertise on television for substitute teachers.

Here is more on how schools are tackling this issue.

You have probably seen the television ad for substitute teacher jobs in Millcreek offering $125 a day.

Millcreek Township School District has started a recruitment campaign to fill their vacant positions for teachers.

Once the pandemic hit, Millcreek Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts noticed a large number of individuals opting to not be part of the substitute pool.

This led to the decline of teachers within their school system and ultimately led to the beginning of their recruitment program to combat the lack of teachers.

“One of the things that we are proud of this year is the fact that we were able to bring our students back to be in school five days in person full time, and for that to be effective for us to be able to really attain the mission that we set for ourselves this year we need to have a highly qualified adult in front of every classroom and that is not happening largely due to the changes we’re having from COVID-19,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Millcreek Township School District Superintendent.

The district is offering a pay increase and currently working with the teachers union to find the best route possible for long term employment for the substitutes.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists