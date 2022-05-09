The Millcreek Township School District has lowered the projected deficit for the 2022 budget from $6.1 million to $2.2 million after raising taxes to 4% and finding areas to save money without making any cuts to programs.

“Attrition, you know, having some savings through staffing who have retired, being able to be replaced at a lower level. Also, health care not trending at a more positive direction than initially anticipated through some vendor cuts,” said Aaron O’Toole, Chief Financial Officer for Millcreek Township School District.

The taxes for this year were increase more than double what they were last year, which was at 1.8%.

This increase allowed the district to shave off $1.3 million for the budget.

Even though the current deficit is $2.2 million, a large part of that was already expected.

“Our current deficit that we are showing is $2.2 million, for which roughly $1.9 million was expected with a million dollar balloon debt and a $750,000 math resource purchase and about three $400,000 in equipment purchases,” O’Toole said.

While the district has made progress with the budget, they will still be working on more ways to save money before the final budget for the year is announced at the end of the month.

“You know, our budget is no different than everyone else’s household budget these days. It’s come down to a lot of stress from a lot of inflationary factors and supply and demand. We are also a part of that,” said Gary Winschel, School Board President at Millcreek Township School District.

The final budget will be decided on May 31, 2022.