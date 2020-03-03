Millcreek Township School District hold study session presenting preliminary budget

Millcreek Township School District officials presented their preliminary budget this evening.

The district held a study session with the Millcreek school board.

This year’s budget included adding an additional school safety officers, as well as a speech instructor.

Initiatives to update Millcreek’s curriculum were also included.

According to the director of finance and operations, the district is currently $2.9 million dollars short.

“We presented a five year projection and therefore understand the decisions made today impact five years down the road as it relates to, whether it be tax increases or expenditures as a whole,” said Aaron O’Toole, Director of Finances for Millcreek Township School District.

The district will be presenting their capital projects budget in the future.