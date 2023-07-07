Millcreek Township School District is welcoming a new assistant superintendent.

Trevor Murnock was sworn in at the Millcreek School District’s last board meeting.

Murnock received a three-year contract at the end of June. Before accepting this position, he was the acting assistant superintendent.

He released the following statement:

“I am exceedingly happy to continue serving the families of MTSD.

Our exceptional families and tremendous staff make this a wonderful home, and I will work every day to make sure every student, parent, staff, and community member feels the same way.”

As for the superintendent search to replace Dr. Ian Roberts, the school board has entered the final interview stages and hopes to appoint a new superintendent starting August 1.