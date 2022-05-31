The Millcreek Township School District has passed the final 2022-2023 budget.

The budget has been passed, but not without an extra cost to tax payer dollars this year to offset the deficit.

“We rely heavily on our local resources which is primarily driven from our real estate taxes and those taxes are to offset inflationary costs,” said Aaron O’Toole, Chief Financial Officer of Millcreek Township School District.

The district was able to lower the 6.1 million dollar deficit to 2.2 million dollars after raising taxes to four percent which is more than double what it was last year. They are finding areas to save money without making any cuts to programs.

“That 2.2 million dollars was primarily made up of 1.8, 1.9 million dollars was expected for balloon payment, million dollar balloon payment in debt, 750,000 in math resources. So we are in a structural deficit of $400,000 moving forward,” said O’Toole.

Even though the final budget was passed, one board member voted no. He said this was because he could not get past the tax increase.

“With inflation and everything else I just don’t feel like it was the year to do a tax increase,” said Mike Kobylka, School Board Member.

“There is a lot of inflationary pressures every household is experiencing right now. We are not different energy utility costs,” said Gary Winschel, President of School Board.

O’Toole said that the district will continue to work on lowering that structural deficit and any extra inflation costs that might make the debt higher.