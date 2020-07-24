Millcreek Township School District Return to School Task Force Holds Q&A Session With School Return on the Horizon

Local News
Parents in the Millcreek Township School District heard answers to their questions Thursday night regarding next school year.

The Return to School Task Force held their second Q&A session live on YouTube.

Tonight’s session focusing on students in grades 6-12 within the district.

Task force members responded to questions about quarantine procedures, should a student or teacher contract COVID-19, and multiple instruction options.

A revised health and safety plan will be presented to the Millcreek school board on Monday.

