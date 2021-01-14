Millcreek Township School District seeks opinions of staff and teachers over COVID-19 vaccine

The Millcreek Township School District is working to ensure the safety of their faculty and staff during the pandemic.

The district sending out a survey to teachers and staff members in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Survey results will help the district know where their employees stand on being vaccinated when it becomes available to those in phase 1B.

The Superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District says the vaccine is one way to help teachers and staff on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We thought this was a great way for us to hold true to the promise of the board, and superintendent and team to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our teachers and staff. Having them vaccinated and being immunized against the virus is certainly a good way to do that.” said Ian Roberts.

Nurses in the district could receive the first dose of the vaccine as soon as tomorrow.