Millcreek Township School District to receive $500,000 grant under the Stop School Violence Act

Millcreek Township School District will receive a $500,000 grant under the Stop School Violence Act.

The school district applied for the grant last year as part of their ongoing commitment to enhance the school community and continue providing safe learning environments for the students.

“The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they are.”

“I’m pleased to announce that four districts in western Pennsylvania will receive more than $780,000 in grant funding to enhance student safety while at school,” said U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The grant will require a 26.5% match investment from the school district focusing on the safety and security through Millcreek Schools and the district is committed to doing so.

For more information on this grant, click here.