Millcreek Township School District to renovate area schools this summer

Millcreek Township School District is renovating area schools this summer as part of a long term plan to make the buildings ready for returning students.

We spoke with the chief financial officer of Millcreek School District on the purpose of this long term plan to renovate the schools in the district.

The school board president also gave his take on how these renovations will make the schools better for the students.

Four area schools in the Millcreek Township School District are getting infrastructure work done throughout the summer as part of a long term plan to renovate all the schools in the district.

“Last summer we renovated Grandview and the building behind us as you can see. This current school year we are renovating Ridgefield, Chestnut Hill, Belle Valley, and West Lake,” said Aaron O’Toole, CFO of Millcreek Township School District.

These renovations include mechanical, electrical, and plumbing updates.

The projected total cost is 100 million dollars.

“Last year we issued a bond for 50 million dollars. That will get us half of the way there. We anticipate having to issue another 50 million dollar bond to finish out the work,” said O’Toole.

The renovations may be in the walls, but will be an overall improvement in the long term efficiency and financial savings for the entire district.

“We were struggling to find parts. We’re spending a lot of hours going up fixing these different pieces of equipment and overall we’re seeing energy consumption being improved. For example at Grandview it’s our energy consumptions, improved by double compared to what it was prior to the renovations,” said O’Toole.

The president of the Millcreek Township School Board said that improving the infrastructure of the schools will only benefit the students.

“The top of the art a great learning environment. Safe, clean, efficient, you know, ways that they’re gonna feel that when their kids can walk through those doors. Very nice learning environments,” said Gary J. Winschel, Millcreek Township School Board President.

O’Toole said that the work will be done over the summer and completed each year by August 18th before the students come back in the fall.

