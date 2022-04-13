The Millcreek Township School District is issuing a warning on April 13 about a potential scam.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, they have been made aware of a fraudulent McDowell fundraising program involving door to door donation requests.

The district said that the McDowell football program does not currently have any fundraisers taking place at this time.

If someone shows up at your door asking for donations for the football team, you are asked to contact the Millcreek Police Department.