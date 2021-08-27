Millcreek Township seeks public input before updating the zoning ordinance

Millcreek Township is looking for public input before updating the zoning ordinance.

Township officials holding an open house Thursday for residents to see first hand what changes could be made.

Some of those changes include the addition of mixed-use districts and an updated zoning map which is in line with the future land use plan.

Residents were urged to ask questions and give their input to help the township move forward.

“We’re trying to make some changes, make the township a little more proactive with their zoning, give some more uses for people and help improve and redevelop the township,” said Matt Waldinger, Director of Planning and Development at Millcreek Township.

The next open house is Tuesday August 31st at Belle Valley Fire Department.

