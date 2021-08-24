Millcreek Township seeks public input on proposed zoning ordinance

Millcreek Township will hold four open houses to unveil its proposed new Zoning Code, answer questions from residents and seek public feedback prior to the commencement of the required adoption process.

The modernization of the code includes new uses that have emerged since the last revision, the addition of mixed-use districts and an updated zoning map in line with the Township’s Future Land Use Plan.

The Open Houses will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Aug. 23rd: Municipal Building, 3608 W. 26th St.

Aug. 26: Municipal Building, 3608 W. 26th St.

Aug. 31: Belle Valley Fire Dept., 1514 Norcross Rd.

Sept. 2: Zuck Park Picnic Shelter, W. Grandview Blvd.

Interested parties will have an opportunity to learn about changes in zoning regulations and

districts, ask questions of Township staff, and provide comments. These comments will be used

to further refine the code prior to the release of a final draft in mid-September.

Work began on updating the Zoning regulations of the comprehensive plan Embrace Millcreek in 2019. The project was delayed by the COVID pandemic, with the new code now being scheduled for adoption before the end of 2021.

In line with current CDC guidance, it is recommended that all people, both vaccinated and nonvaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor setting.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.