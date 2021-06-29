Millcreek Township seeks public input to improve entrance of Presque Isle State Park

Millcreek Township is asking for the public’s input to improver the entrance to Presque Isle State Park.

The plan is known as the Gateway District Plan. It is part of the Embrace Millcreek Comprehensive Plan and encompasses more than 18 acres along the North East corner of Peninsula Drive and West 6th Street.

Millcreek Township’s director of planning said that the township is trying to partner with other regional organizations to develop the area.

“Like I said it is a regional asset. It’s not about Millcreek. So we’re trying to get partners throughout the region such as you know the City area, their planning director area, arts and culture, the Erie Chamber of Commerce. We’re trying to get partners who can get their advice and expertise as to how we can make the region better,” said Matthew Waldinger, Director of Planning and Development for Millcreek Township.

The interactive map will be available for comments and concerns until the end of July.

