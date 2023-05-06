(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Millcreek Township has announced that starting next week residents can set out unwanted leaves to be collected along with their garbage as part of spring leaf pickup week.

According to the release, the program will run from May 8 to 12 and leaves must be in clear or transparent bags and not contain any sticks or grass clippings as they will be collected separately.

“We’re excited to offer residents multiple opportunities for spring cleaning,” said Jessica Stutzman, community relations and sustainability director for the township.

Other opportunities for spring cleaning include the Millfair Special

Collection set for May 20, Waste Management’s At-Your-Door

program and their Bulky Items Collection program. For more information, check out the Millcreek Township website.