(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township announced a new line of T-shirts that show off their new logo thanks to a partnership with Erie Apparel.

According to a release, new T-shirts will showcase the new alternative Millcreek logo that was approved in a resolution earlier this year. The back of the shirts read “Millcreek Made” referring to anyone that grew up, lives, works, plays or creates in Millcreek Twp.

“We hope these shirts further our vision of cultivating a growing and inspired community of neighbors,” said Jessica Stutzman, Millcreek Community Relations and Sustainability Director.

Shirts are available on the Erie Apparel website or at their store located at 2309 West 12th Street.

Millcreek Township says they do not have a monetary interest in selling the shirts.