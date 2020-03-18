Millcreek Township signs Disaster Declaration

In keeping with Erie County and Pennsylvania declarations, Millcreek Township has officially signed a Disaster Declaration.

According to a notice on the Township’s Facebook page, This allows for Millcreek Township to quickly adapt to the ever-changing situation.

Effective now, the Millcreek Township building is closed to the public. Residents who may need to contact the Township for any business are encouraged to call 814-833-3111.

Public meetings are closed to the public, but the meetings will be broadcast live on the Millcreek Township Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.

Officials are reminding residents that if you need to contact the Millcreek Police for any non-emergency situation, you can call 814-833-7777 and to not call 911 for non-emergency situations.

