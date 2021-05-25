Millcreek Township Supervisors approve an official map of the township

Millcreek Township Supervisors approved an official map of the township during tonight’s meeting.

The map identifies properties that could be used for public use in the future.

The vote comes after the recommendation of the Planning Commission with some changes.

One supervisor said that a decision like this was not made without careful thought.

“Obviously there are some property owners that expressed concern for their property and I fully understand their concerns. We didn’t take any of those things lightly when we made our decision to adopt the map,” said Dan Ouellet, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

The official map is in accordance with the Embrace Millcreek Comprehensive Plan and also received support from Erie County officials.