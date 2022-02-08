Millcreek Township supervisors approve food waste drop off program at Millfair Compost Center

Millcreek Township supervisors unanimously voted to approve a food waste drop off program at the Millfair Compost Center.

With the supervisors approval, Millcreek Township is partnering with Conservation Compost to create a more sustainable future for the community.

Through a partnership, a food waste drop-off pilot program will begin on March 14th at the Millfair Compost Center.

For those who use the center, there is a $10 a month service fee and a $5 one time fee for the compost bucket.

One Millcreek supervisor said that participants can compost fruits, vegetables, egg shells, meats, and other organics.

“What makes what were doing so important is for every 100 households that are going to take part in this program that is the equivalent of taking 114 cars off the road every year that’s the kind of impact it has,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Supervisor.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The food waste pilot program is open to all Erie County residents. For more information on this program, click here, or head to the Millcreek Township website.