Millcreek Township supervisors approve second paving contract

Millcreek Township supervisors have expanded their 2021 paving program.

Supervisors approved a second paving contract for about $1.8 million. The winning bid was awarded to Lindy Paving earlier this week.

The Millcreek Township Public Works Director says they will pave about 23 miles of roadway this year. The $4.8 million project is funded by federal dollars.

“We’re allowed to expand on that 25%, so we did that. When they received their federal dollars, we were able to expand that to a little bigger area. The roads are graded every year, so the ones that were lower on the list, some of those are getting paved now.” said Gary Snyder.

The Millcreek paving program is expected to start mid-July and be completed by October 15th, 2021.

