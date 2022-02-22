A draft of the newly proposed zoning ordinance for Millcreek Township will head to the planning commission for review.

Millcreek Township Supervisors voted unanimously to send a draft of the proposed map to the planning commission and the county planning department.

Public comment on the proposed zoning ordinances ended in December.

Supervisors used public comment to make changes to the newly proposed map.

A hearing has been scheduled for April 19th.