Millcreek Township Supervisors to now receive equal pay

There is a change in pay for Millcreek Township Supervisors.

The township auditors met today and decided to change the compensation rule, marking that each Supervisor will now get paid the same amount.

The salary for a Millcreek Supervisor was increased to $78,000.

“They are each doing a third of the job and we want to go to that model. With that, we put an increase in for the higher paid people, so everybody will now be at the same level of pay,” said Alice Niebauer, Chair of Auditors, Millcreek Township.

Dan Ouellet is the newest Supervisor after being sworn in on Monday.