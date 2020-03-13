Millcreek Township to cancel all programs in township due to COVID-19

Millcreek Township officials making a decision late this afternoon to cancel all public programs conducted through the township to cancel until further notice, according to a news release from the township. In an effort to protect the residents and employees of Millcreek Township from the COVID-19 virus, the following proactive changes are being implemented.

Officials report that they are not aware of any COVID-19 cases in the Township or of Erie County, but they are stressing that this only a preventive measure.

These events covered are the Spring 2020 programs sponsored by Millcreek Township through its Parks and Recreation Department and any programs that are sponsored by the Public Services Department.

In addition, all reservations at any Township facility by private parties as well as private events planned to be held at the Millcreek Township Building and Asbury Barn through May 22.

At this time, there are no changes to any scheduled meetings held by the Board of Supervisors, the Zoning Hearing Board and the Planning Commission meetings.

If you wish to conduct business with the Township are encouraged to utilize email and telephones to the extent possible.