Millcreek Township to hold public hearing on new zoning code

The Millcreek Township Supervisors will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, March 12th. Their goal is to provide input on developing Millcreek Township’s new zoning code, this according to a news release from the township.

The update to the code is the next step of implementing the Embrace Millcreek plan, which is Millcreek Township’s award-winning comprehensive plan. The goal of this update is to support the recommendations of Embrace Millcreek as well as modernize and streamline the development process. They also plan to encourage redevelopment while protecting the quality of life of our neighborhoods.

This meeting will be held from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at the Millcreek Township Building on West 26th Street. According to the news release, there will be a brief presentation at 6:00p.m. to explain the update process and progress to date as well as followed by an open house for attendees.