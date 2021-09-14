Millcreek Township to make decision on whether or not to contribute to the renovations for the Erie County Technical School

Millcreek Township School Board voted no to the technical school renovation project.

This comes after announcing their contribution to the project has gone up by more than two million dollars.

The vote was split with five votes against and four votes in favor of the project. The reasoning was due to the increase of cost and the formula that had not changed.

Many districts in the area are contributing to the renovation of the Erie County Technical School.

However, back in February Millcreek schools were to pay nine million dollars which was more than any other school district.

Millcreek School Board members want to change the formula for determining how much money they will give based on the Erie County Technical School’s attendance.

Gary Winschel, President of the Millcreek School Board, said that the number has changed quite a few times and the decision to go through with the project or not is if the formula will be changed.

“We are in favor of that and we are committed to that project. It’s just the funding for it with difference of opinions,” said Gary Winschel, President of Millcreek School Board.

Winschel did say that if the formula does change and lowers the cost, then the board might go through with the project.

Winschel said that there is still two weeks left for districts to decide and place their bids.

