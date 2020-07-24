Millcreek Township’s Return to School Task Force holds question and answer session for parents

Parents in the Millcreek Township School District heard answers to their questions about next school year.

The Return to School Task Force held their second Q&A session live on YouTube.

The session focused on students in grades 6 through 12 within the district.

Task force members responding to questions about quarantine procedures, should a student or teacher contract COVID-19, and multiple instruction options.

A revised “Health and Safety” plan will be presented to the Millcreek School Board on Monday.