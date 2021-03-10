Millcreek Twp. announces new 5-year contract agreement with AFSCME Labor Union

Millcreek Township has reached a new 5-year contract agreement with AFSCME Labor Union.

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors announced the contract was approved after a 2-hour negotiating session.

“We appreciate our employees’ commitment to the Township, and their willingness to work with us. Four years ago, our labor union made some tough choices to work with us to develop a substantially revised contract that set the Township up for sustained fiscal viability. Today we are still on the right track, so these negotiations were much easier for both our Board and our employees,” John Morgan, Chair, Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors stated in a news release.

The contract calls for cost of living increases of an average of 2.1% per year for Township employees, and includes annual increases for the employee share of healthcare benefits.



The AFSCME Labor Union will vote on ratification of the agreement on Thursday, March 11th.