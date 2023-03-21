Leaders in Millcreek Township gave the public an opportunity on Tuesday to share their thoughts on the Presque Isle Gateway District plan.

By doing so, the township invited neighbors to an open house to provide feedback and voice their concerns.

Millcreek Township officials said the open house sessions provide information that is specifically geared towards the West Eighth Street corridor of the Presque Isle Gateway District plan.

“This is really an extension of the Embrace Millcreek plan, which was implemented in 2018 when we voted for that comprehensive plan, and this is an extension of that with more information that people can give us feedback on,” said Jim Bock, Millcreek Township supervisor.

After reviewing the information, one resident said they are looking forward to safer bike and pedestrian connections while another said parking in the rear gives the street side a friendlier, walkable feel to it — a “small town feel” in a big city.

Bock said this is also an opportunity to answer what he calls the “million dollar question.”

“The original thought process amongst some here was that the buildings were going to be demolished, but now with the information specifically about the schoolhouse property being a historical structure and a schoolhouse from the 1800s, I feel that that’s very important to incorporate that building into whatever takes place and not demolish it,” said Bock added.

Township officials said as they take the public’s input into consideration they are planning the next steps to make the gateway plan a reality.

“The immediate next steps we’re going to start working to find an engineer to do the designs for the West Eighth Street streetscape improvements so all the roadway improvements will be done,” said Matthew Waldinger, director, Millcreek Township Planning and Development Department.

Waldinger added that the township will continue to take input from the public and hopefully present design ideas in front of residents this summer.