Millcreek Twp. invites public to open house for Young Road/Evans Road/Glenwood Park Avenue traffic study

Millcreek Township is inviting the public to participate in an open house for the SR 97 / 505 Traffic Circulation Study.

The SR 97 / 505 Traffic Circulation Study focuses on safety and geometric improvement options for the Perry Highway (SR 505) and Young Road / Evans Road / Glenwood Park Avenue intersection.

The improvement options will be available for public review and comment at the open house Thursday, June 3rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grace of Calvary Baptist Church — 5541 Perry Highway, Erie, PA 16509.

The meeting room is in the lower level of the building with entrance through the doors under the portico. Follow the driveway to the lowest level of the parking lot where spaces will be available on the same level as the entrance.

Improvement options will be available for review for those not in attendance beginning June

4th on Millcreek Township’s website. An online form will also be available to accept comments.