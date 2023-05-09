Millcreek Township could soon be responsible for a large stretch of West 8th Street.

Millcreek Township Supervisors unanimously tabled a resolution that would accept the transfer of a one-mile stretch of West 8th Street from the Department of Transportation to the township.

The area stretches from Pittsburgh Ave west to Peninsula Drive along West 8th Street.

One supervisor says they need more time to decide whether this will benefit the township. He added that this transfer aligns with the township’s Embrace Millcreek Plan.

“This would necessitate then the township actually assuming ownership of that almost one-mile stretch of roadway, which means the township would be responsible for that stretch of roadway, the maintenance aspect of it, and complete repaving when the time comes, and any kind of storm water issues that may come up. So this just bares some more conversation internally just to make sure that this is the right decision to make,” said James Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

If this resolution passes, PennDOT would spend $5 million for repaving and curb repairs as part of the transfer to the township.