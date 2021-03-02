Millcreek Twp. partners with Meals on Wheels and Second Harvest Food Bank to help fight food insecurity

Millcreek Township has partnered with Meals on Wheels and the Second Harvest Food Bank to help fight food insecurity.

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors dedicated $126,000 of the Township’s Federal

CARES Act funding to Meals on Wheels and the Second Harvest Food Bank to help low income families and homebound individuals in Millcreek overcome food-insecurity due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure that our allocation of CARES Act funds went to support families in

need in Millcreek. We were very happy to have the Second Harvest Foodbank and Meals on

Wheels take on this important work to help our community,” John Morgan, Chair, Millcreek

Township Board of Supervisors said in a news release.

Meals on Wheels still has funding available to support 15 new clients in Millcreek Township who meet the eligibility criteria, through December 31, 2021.



Meals on Wheels Eligibility Criteria: