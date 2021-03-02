Millcreek Twp. partners with Meals on Wheels and Second Harvest Food Bank to help fight food insecurity

Millcreek Township has partnered with Meals on Wheels and the Second Harvest Food Bank to help fight food insecurity.
The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors dedicated $126,000 of the Township’s Federal
CARES Act funding to Meals on Wheels and the Second Harvest Food Bank to help low income families and homebound individuals in Millcreek overcome food-insecurity due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We wanted to make sure that our allocation of CARES Act funds went to support families in
need in Millcreek. We were very happy to have the Second Harvest Foodbank and Meals on
Wheels take on this important work to help our community,” John Morgan, Chair, Millcreek
Township Board of Supervisors said in a news release.
Meals on Wheels still has funding available to support 15 new clients in Millcreek Township who meet the eligibility criteria, through December 31, 2021.
Meals on Wheels Eligibility Criteria:
- Aged 18-59
- Physically and/or mentally disabled
- Income below $1,300 per month and/or has Access Card
- Unable to prepare adequate meals for self
- Lives alone or with someone also unable to prepare meals
- Homebound (as assessed by Meals on Wheels Staff)
Call Meals On Wheels at 814-452-6930 to apply.