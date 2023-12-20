If you’ve been wondering what’s happening with the long-ago abandoned Joe Roots and Sandbar properties, you’re not alone.

Millcreek Township officials spoke to WJET/WFXP Wednesday, revealing the timeline to revitalize the so-called “gateway” to Presque Isle State Park.

Four million visitors visit Presque Isle each year. But as drivers approach the state park at the intersection of Peninsula Drive and West 8th St. they see abandoned, dilapidated buildings.

The sight is less than welcoming, but that is about to change. Millcreek Township officials have big plans to redevelop the gateway to its biggest tourist attraction and those plans begin with demolition.

“We do have a contract out and awarded right now for a contractor to start and they’ll be demolishing the Joe Roots, the Sandbar, the Manor Motel, and the hotel strip outside of the Belair,” said Matthew Waldinger, Millcreek director of planning and development.

The plan is to not only demolish these buildings but to tear out the concrete and plant grass to make these properties more attractive to developers.

“One of the issues we’ve had with these parcels is individually they are small, odd-shaped parcels but combining into two larger development sites, that it’ll be attractive to a developer to come in and revitalize,” Waldinger said.

That’s where St. Jude the Apostle Church could help. The church has a piece of property abutting Joe Roots and the hotel strip near the Belair that could connect the others.

“There’s for some reason a property line that makes no sense so, it’s a “Z” shape,” said Fr. Ross Miceli, St. Jude the Apostle Church. “So we’re looking at the possibility of straightening that out so as they do the parcels down the road and we may have the ability to trade to get a little more land by our school.”

The hope is if this area is revitalized, visitors will continue down West 8th St. and patronize local small businesses at the colony plaza and beyond. That’s music to local business owners’ ears!

“We have so many locally owned shops. In the colony plaza, we have 30+ locally owned shops so if we can entice them to keep coming down this way, that’d be fabulous,” said Sara Kim, owner of Lollie & Co.

“It’s going to make it more enjoyable for people to enjoy all the way from Peninsula Drive to Pittsburgh Avenue,” said Heidi Bemiss, owner of Great Lakes Popcorn Company.