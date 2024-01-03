The Millcreek Township Treasurer has been put on administrative leave after the township’s supervisor meeting on Tuesday morning.

Millcreek Township supervisors held a meeting on reappointing Mark Zaksheske as the township’s treasurer. Supervisors Kim Clear and Dan Ouellet voted to table the proposal in a 2-1 vote, putting Jim Bock on the other end.

According to Bock, he was not made aware that the two were voting to table the reappointment until an hour before Tuesday’s meeting.

“This was news to me. I was informed at 8 a.m. before the 9 a.m. meeting. The other two supervisors were not going to reappoint the treasurer at the meeting. I voted against it. We should have voted and reappointed him,” Bock said.

He added that he was notified by Ouellet that they made their decision because it was a personnel matter. Bock hopes to take action as soon as possible as he said the treasurer’s role is critical to the township.

An interim treasurer is handling all duties for the township at this time. Bock hopes the supervisors will come to a decision at their next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

We reached out to Kim Clearn and Dan Ouellet for comment but have not heard back from them.